WWE Games announced today that the new "Originals: Bump In the Night" DLC has been released for $14.99. The DLC was also included with the Deluxe and SmackDown 20th Anniversary Editions, and was the pre-order bonus for the standard edition.

The first DLC for WWE 2K20 includes "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, "Swampfather" Bray Wyatt, "Fed-Up" Sheamus, "Twisted" Nikki Cross, "Survivor" Mandy Rose, "Demon King" Finn Balor, "FrankenStrowman" Braun Strowman, "Wicked" Aleister Black, "Unleashed Apex Predator" Randy Orton, and more mystery characters. A new 2K Showcase and new 2K Towers are also included, along with the Wyatt Swamp Arena and the Cemetery Brawl Arena, plus new Superstar parts, new arena parts, new weapons, new moves, and more.

There are still three "Originals" DLC packs to be released - Wasteland Wanderers, Southpaw Regional Wrestling, and Empire of Tomorrow. 2K noted that all three will be released by spring 2020.

Above is a look at the new DLC and below is the full announcement sent to us today by 2K:

Bump in the Night is the first entry in the WWE 2K20 Originals series of downloadable content packs, each with a different theme, that will introduce all new imaginative realms to WWE fans, with new content for all your favorite parts of WWE 2K. Bump in the Night's horror vibe is perfect for the Halloween season.

WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night's centerpiece is the debut playable version of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who taunted the WWE Universe for months before his in-ring debut at SummerSlam. Wyatt fits in perfectly with the pack, loaded with a horror-themed Showcase, unique story towers, frightening versions of some of your favorite WWE Superstars, and much more.

WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night Content

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt playable character

Add the most unsettling Superstar in WWE to your WWE 2K20 roster!

New 2K Showcase

An alternate "Swampfather" version of Bray Wyatt has amassed otherworldly power, becoming an embodiment of the swamp itself. He lures Finn Bálor to his compound to recruit Finn's Demon into his group of powered Superstars, which he calls his "Family." Finn is forced to fight in a series of matches against members of Wyatt's Family until finally, the power within Finn Bálor is unleashed. Exclusive commentary brings the story to life.

Story 2K Towers

2K Towers with full stories and unique versions of WWE Superstars

* "The Fiend" – "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt stars in his own tower

* "All Fed Up" – "Fed-Up" Sheamus is forced to take on some of his former fellow Superstars, who have all become zombies

* "Nowhere to Run" – "Twisted" Nikki Cross looks to "play" with other Superstars in her own twisted game

* "One of the Family" – "The Swampfather" Bray Wyatt decides to bring on one of his past recruits. Can Daniel Bryan avoid becoming one of "The Swampfather's" thralls?

* "Nowhere to Hide" – "Survivor" Mandy Rose has had enough of "Twisted" Nikki Cross and her games. She's going to do what she can to put an end to the madness

Horror-themed WWE Superstar Characters

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

* "Demon King" Finn Bálor

* "The Swampfather" Bray Wyatt

* FrankenStrowman

* "Wicked" Aleister Black

* "Unleashed Apex Predator" Randy Orton

* "Fed-Up" Sheamus

* More mystery characters

Arenas

* Wyatt Swamp Arena

* Cemetery Brawl Arena

Horror-Themed Creation

* Dozens of Create-a-Superstar parts

* New Create-an-Arena parts

* New weapons

* New moves

What Are WWE 2K20 Originals?

WWE 2K20 Originals are a series of four downloadable content packs each based around a different theme and all-new fictional realm. These are the core downloadable content offerings for WWE 2K20 and each will include a unique 2K Showcase, 2K Towers, playable characters, creation suite parts, new weapons and arenas, and so much more, set to its unique theme. The first WWE 2K20 Originals pack is called Bump in the Night and is based around a horror theme (details above). More information on the other three WWE 2K20 Originals will be available in the coming months. All WWE 2K20 Originals will be released by spring 2020.

