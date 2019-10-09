As noted, WWE has announced that a press conference will be held on Friday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with Triple H, Rey Mysterio, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Cain Velasquez, Braun Strowman and boxer Tyson Fury. It's believed that Strowman vs. Fury and Velasquez vs. Lesnar will be announced for WWE Crown Jewel at that time.

WWE has since announced that the press conference will begin at 3pm ET. It will air live on the WWE website, the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

There's no word yet on if Lesnar, Velasquez, Fury or Strowman will be appearing on SmackDown that night since they will be at the arena.

Below is WWE's announcement on the press conference: