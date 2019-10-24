WWE is currently celebrating a major milestone of 50 million YouTube subscribers.

The channel launched on May 10, 2007 and currently has 44,152 videos uploaded. Those videos have brought in 36,653,776,398 views.

SocialBlade shows that the WWE YouTube channel added 1.2 million subscribers in the last 30 days, and brought in 841.883 million video views in the last 30 days. It's interesting to note that the live subscriber counts have all stopped at 50,000,000.

We noted earlier in the week how WWE listed a new Top 10 video with the most-watched videos from their YouTube channel. The most-watched video on the channel is Randy Orton kissing Stephanie McMahon with just over 147 million views, and the 10th most-watched video on the channel is Stephanie slapping Roman Reigns, currently at just over 76 million video views. You can see that video above.

Below is the full announcement from WWE: