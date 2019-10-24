WWE is currently celebrating a major milestone of 50 million YouTube subscribers.
The channel launched on May 10, 2007 and currently has 44,152 videos uploaded. Those videos have brought in 36,653,776,398 views.
SocialBlade shows that the WWE YouTube channel added 1.2 million subscribers in the last 30 days, and brought in 841.883 million video views in the last 30 days. It's interesting to note that the live subscriber counts have all stopped at 50,000,000.
We noted earlier in the week how WWE listed a new Top 10 video with the most-watched videos from their YouTube channel. The most-watched video on the channel is Randy Orton kissing Stephanie McMahon with just over 147 million views, and the 10th most-watched video on the channel is Stephanie slapping Roman Reigns, currently at just over 76 million video views. You can see that video above.
Below is the full announcement from WWE:
WWE's YouTube channel hits 50 million subscribers
With more than 50 million total subscribers, WWE ranks as the No. 1 Sports channel on YouTube, ahead of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ESPN and NASCAR. WWE's YouTube channel is also the fourth most-viewed channel in the world with 36.6 billion video views, behind only T-Series, SET India and Cocomelon - Nursery Rhymes.
To put that eye-popping number into context, the 50 million following would make up the biggest state in the U.S. and outnumbers the population of countries such as Spain, Canada and Australia. To date, only six other channels have crossed the milestone, and WWE currently has more subscribers than other top-ranking channels such as Justin Bieber, Dude Perfect and Ed Sheeran.
The channel combines premiere in-ring action highlights from Raw, SmackDown, pay-per-views, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live, incredible access with exclusive interviews, the latest news from WWE Now and live event coverage with WWE Kickoffs, Watch Alongs and WWE's new Wednesday morning show The Bump.
Thank you to the WWE Universe for helping our YouTube channel reach another major milestone!