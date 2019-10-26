WWE has announced another match for next Friday's SmackDown on FOX - a six-woman tag team match.

The match will see SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley team with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to face Carmella, Nikki Cross and Dana Brooke.

Below are the updated line-ups for next Monday's RAW and Friday's SmackDown:

RAW on October 28 from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins in a non-title Falls Count Anywhere match

* Rusev and Lana appear on King's Divorce Court with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler

* WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan appear

SmackDown on November 1 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

* Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defend against The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Big E

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt appears on MizTV with The Miz

* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Carmella, Nikki Cross and Dana Brooke

Stay tuned for updates on next week's RAW and SmackDown.