WWE has announced Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley for Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

The Flair vs. Bayley announcement comes after Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks at Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere & 20th Anniversary special. Hell In a Cell will also feature Banks vs. Lynch, inside the Cell.

WWE has just four matches announced for Sunday's pay-per-view from the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California, as of this writing. Remember to join us for live coverage at 7pm ET on Sunday, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Stay tuned for updates on Sunday's HIAC card, which currently looks like this:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Hell In a Cell for the RAW Women's Title

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper