- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes video of Dakota Kai and her recent WWE NXT return at Full Sail Live. Kai returned to action and defeated Taynara Conti on the September 25 NXT episode.

- WWE has announced NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes vs. Curt Stallion, NXT's Kassius Ohno vs. Josh Briggs in a Lights Out match, NXT's Arturo Ruas vs. JD Drake, and NXT's Babatunde vs. Eddie Kingston for Friday's EVOLVE 137 event in Atlanta, GA. WWE also announced Grimes vs. Kingston for Saturday's EVOLVE 138 event in Cncord, NC, which will be Grimes' North Carolina homecoming. Ohno vs. Stallion, Ruas vs. Anthony Gutierrez and Babatunde vs. Sean Maluta was also announced for EVOLVE 138.

Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and the NXT Superstars will appear for meet & greets at both shows. NXT General Manager William Regal will appear at the Atlanta show.

Below is WWE's full announcement on EVOLVE 137 and EVOLVE 138:

Meet NXT Superstars and see Cameron Grimes' homecoming at EVOLVE Wrestling this weekend in Atlanta and North Carolina The North Carolina homecoming of NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes headlines a pair of huge EVOLVE Wrestling events this weekend in Atlanta and the Tar Heel State. Fans will also get the opportunity to meet some of the black-and-gold-brand's biggest Superstars, including Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Tickets for this Friday's event in Atlanta and this Saturday's show in Concord, N.C. are available now. Fans can use the code NXT to receive 25 percent off all tickets. Atlanta will have the opportunity to see The Technical Savage in action at EVOLVE 137 against Curt Stallion, one of EVOLVE's up-and-coming stars and the winner of the Evolution's Edge Tournament. NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno will also be in action, squaring off with Josh Briggs in a Lights Out Match. Grimes, Ohno, Gargano and Ciampa -- along with NXT's Babatunde, Arturo Ruas and EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory -- will be available for meet-and-greets with fans. Atlanta will host a special appearance by NXT General Manager William Regal, who will also be available for meet-and-greets on Friday. Grimes returns home on Saturday for EVOLVE 138 in Concord, N.C. His homecoming match is sure to be a brawl for the ages, as he goes one-on-one with The Unwanted's Eddie Kingston. Ohno will also be in action when he collides with Stallion. Fans in Concord can get the chance to meet their state's favorite son, as well as Gargano, Ciampa, Ohno, Babatunde, Ruas and Theory, as they will all be available for meet-and-greets. Check out the full lineups for this weekend's EVOLVE events, then head over to WWNLive.com for full details, including ticket information. Be sure to use the code NXT for 25 percent off all tickets! EVOLVE 137 - This Friday - Atlanta, GA EVOLVE Championship Match

Austin Theory (c) vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk Lights Out Match

Kassius Ohno vs. Josh Briggs Bonus Main Event - Only In EVOLVE

Cameron Grimes vs. Curt Stallion Grudge Match

NXT Superstar Babatunde vs. Eddie Kingston Only In EVOLVE

NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas vs. JD Drake Special Attraction Match

Anthony Henry vs. Slim J Special Challenge Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff vs. Sean Maluta Tag Team Attraction

Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray of The Skulk vs. Harlem Bravado & Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren Plus, more to be announced with Shotzi Blackheart, Anthony Gutierrez, Colby Corino and others! EVOLVE 138 - This Saturday - Concord, NC The Homecoming

NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes vs. Eddie Kingston North Carolina Backyard Fight

JD Drake vs. Anthony Henry EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

AR Fox & Leon Ruff (c) with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Austin Theory & Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren Bonus Main Event - Only In EVOLVE

Kassius Ohno vs. Curt Stallion EVOLVE 136 Rematch

NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas vs. Anthony Gutierrez Grudge Match

Babatunde vs. Sean Maluta Four-Way Freestyle

Josh Briggs vs. Harlem Bravado vs. Adrian Alanis vs. Colby Corino Special Attraction Match

Slim J vs. Liam Gray Bonus Match

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Savannah Evans

- Wednesday's episode of "The Bump" from WWE Digital will feature a mock WWE Draft to preview the beginning of the WWE Draft on Friday's SmackDown. Below is a teaser with Matt Camp and Evan Mack: