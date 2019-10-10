WWE has announced several athletes and celebrities that will help announce the WWE Draft picks.

Stars announced for the Draft include WrestleMania 35 stars Michael Che and Colin Jost of SNL, NFL legend Troy Aikman, MLB legend Alex Rodriguez, actor Christian Slater, and many others.

WWE has also announced the official rules for the 2019 Draft. They noted that more than 70 Superstars will be eligible for selection. SmackDown will draft 30 Superstars while RAW will draft 41 Superstars. For every two picks SmackDown receives, RAW will receive three, because RAW is a three-hour show. Tag teams will count as one pick unless FOX or the USA Network specifically wants to pick only one Superstar from that team. WWE will declare any undrafted Superstars as free agents, and they will be able to sign with the brand of their choosing.

The 2019 WWE Draft will begin this Friday at SmackDown in Las Vegas. It will wrap on Monday's RAW from Denver. You can read our latest backstage report on the Draft by clicking here.

As noted, Friday's SmackDown will open with Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins with the winner receiving the first overall Draft pick for their brand. Reigns will be representing the blue team while Rollins will be representing the red team. The only match announced for RAW as of this writing is The Viking Raiders vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, with the titles on the line.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the rules and celebrities: