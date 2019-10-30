The first-ever women's wrestling match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will take place at WWE Crown jewel tomorrow.

WWE announced today at the Crown Jewel media event that Natalya vs. Lacey Evans will take place at Crown Jewel.

We noted on Tuesday that Evans, Natalya and Lana had made the trip over to Saudi Arabia with the rest of the WWE crew, but there had been no talk of a women's match taking place.

Above is footage from today's press conference and below is the full announcement from WWE along with the updated card for Crown Jewel. Stay tuned for updates.

For Immediate Release WWE® PRESENTS THE FIRST-EVER WOMEN'S MATCH IN SAUDI ARABIA STAMFORD, CONN., October 30, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced at a press conference at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh that the first-ever WWE women's match in Saudi Arabia will take place tomorrow, October 31 as part of Riyadh Season, which includes more than 100 events over a two-month span featuring world-class entertainment and sports properties. WWE Superstars Natalya and Lacey Evans will perform at CROWN JEWEL, one of WWE's premier pay-per-view events, which also features Roman Reigns, the undefeated lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Seth Rollins and many more. CROWN JEWEL will stream live on WWE Network tomorrow, October 31 at 8 pm AST/1 pm ET.

WWE Title Match

Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Universal Title

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Match cannot be stopped for any reason.

WWE United States Title Match

Winner of the 20-Man Battle Royal vs. AJ Styles (c)

World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The New Day vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team

Winners will be crowned World Cup winners and the Greatest Tag Team In the World.

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair: 5-on-5 Match

Captain Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, Shorty Gable vs. Captain Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be present as the coaches.

20-Man Battle Royal

Participants TBA

Winner to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE United States Title later in the night.

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Cesaro vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail

Natalya vs. Lacey Evans

