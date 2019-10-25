WWE has announced that tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature a non-title match between Oney Lorcan and WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, which will be his return to the ring for the brand.

WWE also confirmed Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Ariya Daivari for tonight's show. As noted, NXT Superstar Angel Garza will also be in action.

Below is the announcement on Rush returning tonight: