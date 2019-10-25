WWE has announced that tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature a non-title match between Oney Lorcan and WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, which will be his return to the ring for the brand.
WWE also confirmed Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Ariya Daivari for tonight's show. As noted, NXT Superstar Angel Garza will also be in action.
Below is the announcement on Rush returning tonight:
The Champion of the Hour returns
NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush returns to WWE 205 Live for the first time since defeating Drew Gulak for the championship. The Man of the Hour will certainly be looking to prove to the WWE Universe why he is the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, but in order to do so, he must defeat the very Superstar he faced to earn the right to challenge Drew Gulak for the title – Oney Lorcan.
The Boston Brawler has been hungry for a championship opportunity, and following his loss in the Triple Threat Match last week, he has another chance to prove he's ready for title contention. If Lorcan can defeat the champion in a non-title bout tonight, he will have an ironclad case for a future opportunity.
