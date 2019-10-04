- Above is the full WWE Now episode from earlier today, featuring a preview for tonight's SmackDown FOX premiere and 20th Anniversary special. The episode featured Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome talking to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, and The Miz.

- As noted, Monday's WWE RAW season premiere episode saw Brock Lesnar destroy Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik in the opening segment of the show. WWE has announced a storyline update on the Mysterios, noting that both received injuries that have not been disclosed. It was also noted that Dominik was released from a medical facility. You can see the full storyline announcement below:

- WWE has announced that The Rock won their social media tournament to declare the greatest Superstar in the history of SmackDown.

The tournament was broke down by General Manager eras - Paul Heyman, Paige, Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. John Cena won the Paige region while Rey Mysterio won the Vickie region, The Undertaker won the Heyman region, and Rock won the Long region. Cena then defeated Mysterio and Rock defeated Taker, but The Great One defeated Cena in the finals.

