As seen above, WWE revealed on today's edition of "The Bump" that several free agents have been drafted to RAW and SmackDown. The following picks were announced:

* RAW: The IIconics, Sarah Logan, Mojo Rawley, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, No Way Jose

* SmackDown: Cesaro, Luke Harper, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Dana Brooke, Drake Maverick

Below is an updated look at the rosters and free agents coming out of the 2019 WWE Draft, not including inactive Superstars:

RAW: WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Andrade and Zelina Vega, EC3, Eric Young, Sin Cara, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, Rusev, Aleister Black, Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo, Erick Rowan, Buddy Murphy, Jinder Mahal, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Samoa Joe, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Rey Mysterio, Titus O'Neil, Liv Morgan, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, The OC, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Natalya, RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, The Street Profits, The IIconics, Sarah Logan, Mojo Rawley, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, No Way Jose

SmackDown: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, The New Day, Apollo Crews, Drew Gulak, Heath Slater, Tamina Snuka, The B Team, Daniel Bryan, Bayley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, Ali, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Carmella, The Miz, King Baron Corbin, Chad Gable, Elias, Roman Reigns, "The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman, Lacey Evans, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss, Cesaro, Luke Harper, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Dana Brooke, Drake Maverick