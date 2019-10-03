When it comes to giving back, WWE has a proven track record. The company has invested a lot in Connor's Cure or Susan G. Komen. Now, they will be teaming up with another organization close to heart. In a press release, WWE announced a partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

"LLS was founded 70 years ago by a family for families, and we are honored to partner with WWE and Roman Reigns, who personifies the importance of our mission and our fight to end blood cancers," stated LLA President and CEO Louis J. DeGennaro, Ph.D. "We are confident that the tremendous spotlight WWE and Roman shine on our quest for cures will inspire the legions of fans to support LLS and help the thousands of children and families dealing with a cancer diagnosis and treatment."

At the forefront of the new partnership is Roman Reigns, who is in remission for the second time from chronic myeloid leukemia. His journey with the disease began in 2007 at the age of 22. The hope is that WWE's involvement will propel the organization's effort to deliver on research and assistance to cancer patients and families.

"My own journey with leukemia inspires me to do whatever I can to help young cancer patients," Reigns stated. "I know how tough it is to deal with cancer and I want to show people that even someone like me can be knocked down, but with the right treatment and support, we can get back up to fight another day. That's why I'm so honored that WWE and I are helping The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society spread the word about the great work LLS is doing to find new and better treatments for kids and provide financial assistance to families struggling with a cancer diagnosis."

During the partnership, WWE and Reigns will help generate awareness and support for research to find new, less toxic treatments for childhood cancers, including financial assistance. Along with help internally, WWE will utilize their global platforms to support LLS's mission. That includes TV programs like Raw, SmackDown and NXT, the WWE Network and social media platforms. As an added bonus, a portion of sales from select Roman Reigns merchandise will be donated to the organization.

"WWE is proud to partner with LLS's Children's Initiative and address the need for new and better treatment options for pediatric cancer patients around the world," said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. "Finding a cure for pediatric cancer is critical, we hope by using WWE's platforms and Roman Reigns personal story, we can raise awareness, drive donations, and help inspire patients and families to keep fighting."

LLS has recently launched The LLS Children's Initiative, a program focusing on tackling pediatric cancer from every angle. This involves investment in research and patient support services. With WWE's promotion, LLS can focus on launching a first-of-its-kind clinical trial for pediatric leukemias in 2020. The PedAL Master Clinical Trial utilizes genomics to target therapies for children.

LLS and WWE encourages the public to visit the LLS website to add inspiring stories and photos in recognition of the organization's 70th Anniversary.

"As LLS marks its 70th anniversary and more than $1.3 billion invested in research to-date, we are more determined than ever to honor the legacy of our founding family, who lost their 16-year-old son to leukemia. It's a perfect time to enlist Roman and WWE in our efforts to make an impact for children now," states DeGennaro.