WWE has announced that tonight's RAW episode will open with Randy Orton vs. Rusev.

Orton is going into the match as the Captain for Team Flair at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 31. Rusev is representing Team Hogan. We should find out more participants for the big ten-man match on tonight's RAW. The current line-up has Orton and King Baron Corbin on Team Flair vs. Rusev and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins on Team Hogan.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's RAW. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

* Rusev vs. Randy Orton in the opening match

* Boxer Tyson Fury will have a live mic to address Braun Strowman

* The Viking Raiders face RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a non-title match

* Natalya vs. Lacey Evans in a Last Woman Standing match

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane

* Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch appear on MizTV

