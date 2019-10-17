WWE has announced that Friday's SmackDown will feature a Six-Pack Challenge to determine the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley for a future title shot.
The match will feature Carmella, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.
As noted, Friday's SmackDown from Indianapolis will open with Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line.
Below is WWE's announcement on the Six-Pack Challenge:
SmackDown Women's Championship opportunity on the line in Six-Pack Challenge Match
The depth of the SmackDown Women's division will be on full display in a loaded Six-Pack Challenge Match. Carmella, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose all square off for the opportunity to face Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Title.
Carmella enters with the experience of a former champion, but all of the competitors are hungry to make a big impression on the blue brand.
Who will emerge to challenge the reinvented Bayley, and is the winner destined for a similar fate as the Bayley Buddies?