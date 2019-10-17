WWE has announced that Friday's SmackDown will feature a Six-Pack Challenge to determine the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley for a future title shot.

The match will feature Carmella, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

As noted, Friday's SmackDown from Indianapolis will open with Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line.

Below is WWE's announcement on the Six-Pack Challenge: