WWE has announced that WrestleMania 36 tickets will go on sale Friday, November 15. Travel packages will go on sale 10 days earlier on Tuesday, November 5.

Ticket prices will range from $35 - $1,000. The limited "Gold Circle" VIP Packages will range from $2,000 - $2,500.

WWE also confirmed WrestleMania 36 Axxess from the Tampa Convention Center that week, plus four events at the Amalie Arena - the 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, SmackDown, WWE NXT Takeover, and RAW.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5, 2020 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

