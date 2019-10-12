The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE SmackDown will be a regular show with a full crew.

There had been some speculation on WWE using a limited crew for the November 1 SmackDown episode from Boston because many of the top Superstars will be working Crown Jewel the day before in Saudi Arabia. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE will be chartering a flight from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Buffalo, New York, where SmackDown will be held.

The SmackDown roster and production crew will be on that chartered flight from the Kingdom, ensuring a regular episode for the blue brand.

The KeyBank Center in Buffalo currently has Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan advertised, plus appearances by Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, Big E, Xavier Woods, Ali, Ember Moon, Heavy Machinery and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The line-up is subject to change due to the WWE Draft, injuries and Balor going to WWE NXT.

Crown Jewel 2019 will take place on Halloween, Thursday, October 31, from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 1pm ET. Below is the current card:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Roman Reigns vs. TBA

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair: 5-on-5 Match

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Rusev and 3 others TBA vs. Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin and 3 others TBA

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be present as the coaches.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.