Eric Bischoff is no longer with WWE.

As noted earlier at this link, WWE announced today that Bischoff has been replaced by Bruce Prichard as the SmackDown Executive Director.

WWE issued the following statement to the media this afternoon to confirm that Bischoff is no longer employed by the company:

"Bischoff is no longer with the company and has been replaced by Prichard."

Bischoff was hired back in late June, along with new RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman, to oversee both of WWE's top brands. Bischoff moved his family from Wyoming to Connecticut to be near WWE HQ in Stamford.

There's no word yet on what led to Bischoff's departure, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for updates on Bischoff and WWE.