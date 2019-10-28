WWE has announced that the 20-Man Battle Royal at WWE Crown Jewel will take place on the Kickoff pre-show.

WWE has announced the following participants for the Battle Royal: WWE 24/7 Champion Sunil Singh, Mojo Rawley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Sin Cara, The Brian Kendrick, Titus O'Neil, Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Andrade, Drake Maverick, Eric Young, Luke Harper, Cedric Alexander, Heath Slater, Humberto Carrillo, No Way Jose.

As noted, the winner of the Battle Royal will go on to challenge WWE United States Champion AJ Styles later in the show, with his title on the line.

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 will take place on Halloween, this Thursday, October 31, from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 1pm ET, with the Kickoff pre-show starting at 12pm ET.

Below is the current announced Crown Jewel card. Stay tuned for updates on the big event.

WWE Title Match

Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Universal Title

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Match cannot be stopped for any reason.

WWE United States Title Match

Winner of the 20-Man Battle Royal vs. AJ Styles (c)

World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The New Day vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team

Winners will be crowned World Cup winners and the Greatest Tag Team In the World.

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair: 5-on-5 Match

Captain Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, Shorty Gable vs. Captain Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be present as the coaches.

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Cesaro vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail

Kickoff Pre-show: 20-Man Battle Royal

