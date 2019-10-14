Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman will be on tonight's WWE Draft edition of RAW from Denver to sign the contract for their match at WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will moderate the contract signing.

WWE noted that this will be Strowman's final appearance on RAW because he was drafted to SmackDown this past Friday.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's RAW from the Pepsi Center in Denver, and above & below are clips of James Roday, Dulé Hill and stars from the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" discussing tonight's Draft show:

* Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch opens the show with the first Draft pick of the night up for grabs

* The Viking Raiders vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode with the titles on the line

* Jerry Lawler moderates Crown Jewel contract signing with Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury