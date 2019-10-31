- Above is the 2019 WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show video, featuring Scott Stanford, Charly Caruso, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and David Otunga at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT.

As noted, the Kickoff will feature the 20-man Battle Royal to determine who will face WWE United States Champion AJ Styles later today on the Crown Jewel main card. Participants are WWE 24/7 Champion Sunil Singh, Mojo Rawley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Sin Cara, The Brian Kendrick, Titus O'Neil, Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Andrade, Drake Maverick, Eric Young, Luke Harper, Cedric Alexander, Heath Slater, Humberto Carrillo, and No Way Jose.

- WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon did not participate in today's WWE Q3 2019 Earnings call with investors. The call was handled by WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. You can read our recap from the call by clicking here. Vince missed the call because he's in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

- Below is a Tale of the Tape graphic for today's Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman match at Crown Jewel: