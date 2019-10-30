It looks like the General Sport Authority of Saudi Arabia will be pulling out the big pyro for Thursday's WWE Crown Jewel event.

Fans have tweeted more clips from the Kingdom that show some of the pyro being tested above King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can see the WWE logo created in the sky, along with pyro graphics for Tyson Fury.

There is also footage that shows the LED boards inside the Stadium as they ran entrance videos for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton.

Also below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan cutting a promo for what looks to be local media outside of the hotel or airport, along with the earlier shots of various Superstars arriving to Riyadh.

We will have notes from the Crown Jewel Media Event scheduled for later today, and then full coverage of tomorrow's big event. Crown Jewel will air live tomorrow, Thursday, on the WWE Network, beginning at 12 noon ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

Stay tuned for more updates from Saudi Arabia.