The big news coming out of the First Round of the 2019 WWE Draft is that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will be going to SmackDown.

Stephanie McMahon made the following Draft pick announcements for the First Round on tonight's SmackDown:

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt joins SmackDown

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch stays on RAW

* Roman Reigns stays on SmackDown

* Drew McIntyre stays on RAW

* The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles) stays on RAW