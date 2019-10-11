The big news coming out of the First Round of the 2019 WWE Draft is that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will be going to SmackDown.
Stephanie McMahon made the following Draft pick announcements for the First Round on tonight's SmackDown:
* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt joins SmackDown
* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch stays on RAW
* Roman Reigns stays on SmackDown
* Drew McIntyre stays on RAW
* The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles) stays on RAW
Both #RAW and #SmackDown have made their very FIRST picks in this #WWEDraft:— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019
?? @BeckyLynchWWE
?? @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/8f8YlpBs7B
She's #TheMan, and she's the No. 1?? #WWEDraftPick.— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019
The #RAW #WomensChampion @BeckyLynchWWE is headed to the ?? brand! pic.twitter.com/eihzvXIpDx
#TheBigDog BLEEDS BLUE! @WWERomanReigns is headed to #SmackDown! ?? pic.twitter.com/CZ3v4DwTdl— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019
??THIS ONE IS FOR ALL THE MOMS OUT THERE!??— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019
AJ MOTHERLOVIN' STYLES @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE are RAW-BOUND! #TheOC #WWEDraft #RAW #SmackDown @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/bLBvQK84nj
Be careful what you wish for, @FOXTV...— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019
YOWIE WOWIE @WWEBrayWyatt is coming #SmackDown! #SmackDown ?? pic.twitter.com/QdzSnKnr3G
Be afraid, #TeamRed. @DMcIntyreWWE is coming to #RAW! #WWEDraft #SmackDown ?? pic.twitter.com/Mj0CrqocbL— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019