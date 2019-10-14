The big news coming out of the First Round on Night Two of the 2019 WWE Draft is that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be going to SmackDown. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will be staying on RAW.

Stephanie McMahon made the following Draft pick announcements for the First Round on tonight's RAW:

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is staying on RAW

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is going to SmackDown

* Charlotte Flair is going to RAW

* The New Day's Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods are staying on SmackDown

* Andrade and Zelina Vega are going to RAW