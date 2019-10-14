The big news coming out of the First Round on Night Two of the 2019 WWE Draft is that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be going to SmackDown. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will be staying on RAW.
Stephanie McMahon made the following Draft pick announcements for the First Round on tonight's RAW:
* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is staying on RAW
* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is going to SmackDown
* Charlotte Flair is going to RAW
* The New Day's Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods are staying on SmackDown
* Andrade and Zelina Vega are going to RAW
BREAKING: The first round of #WWEDraft picks for #RAW and #Smackdown are in! Superstars including @WWERollins, @MsCharlotteWWE & @BrockLesnar just discovered their fate! pic.twitter.com/KxlU82Y3Du— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2019
?? NIGHT 2 WWE DRAFT THREAD ??— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2019
The first #WWEDraft pick of the night presented by @Xfinity is in, and it's none other than #UniversalChampion @WWERollins for #RAW! pic.twitter.com/f5XXYhUfU4
WOOOOO!#TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE is heading to Monday Night #RAW in the #WWEDraft, presented by @Xfinity! pic.twitter.com/CcZ4oPM0SC— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2019
??????????@AndradeCienWWE & @Zelina_VegaWWE are both ready to take over Monday nights! #RAW #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/wRnovph1M6— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2019
The POWER of POSITIVITY is officially on Friday nights thanks to the #WWEDraft presented by @Xfinity!#SmackDown @XavierWoodsPhD @WWEBigE @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/llE6036rlT— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2019