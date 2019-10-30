- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the scariest entrances of all-time.

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge turns 46 years old today while former WWE star Alex "The Pug" Porteau turns 50.

- WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has been tweeting about how WWE should introduce Six-Man Titles and an Ironman/Ironwoman TV Title, to replace the United States and Intercontinental Titles that no longer carry the same value they once did.

"As I said on @BustedOpenRadio this morning... WWE should have 6 Man Championships (The O.C.) and and an Ironman TV Championship (Cesaro) that can be defended on Raw, SD and NXT," Ray wrote earlier this week.

He added today, "Titles like IC and US, no longer carry same value as they once did. Replace w/ or add an Ironman/Woman TV Champ. who defends title on every Raw, NXT and SD. 6 Man/Woman Titles provide exciting TV matches w/ diverse teams. Even intergender 2 Men 1 Woman. Creative options"

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman agreed with Ray on the six-man titles.

