- As seen above, WWE held a livestream earlier today with various Superstars participating a Halloween costume contest, hosted by Kayla Braxton. The contest features Heath Slater as Beetlejuice, Nikki Cross as Chucky, Dana Brooke as Lady Beetlejuice, plus The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston as themselves, at Christmas time. Cross and Slater make the video hard to watch at times, but it's worth a watch to get you in the mood for tomorrow's Halloween holiday. Cross wins the contest and comments on how she went to the bathroom on herself due to the excitement.

- WWE stock was down 2.52% today, closing at $66.44 per share. Today's high was $68.34 and the low was $65.89.

- After her recent appearances on the show, WWE fans have been campaigning on social media for Liv Morgan to be added to the ninth and current season of Total Divas, and now Liv has an actual cast member pushing the campaign.

As seen below, Carmella took to Twitter and praised Liv, calling for a petition to get her on as a full-time cast member.

Carmella wrote, "Can we just talk about what a gem @YaOnlyLivvOnce is?! Petition to get her as a full time cast member: [ink pen emoji] @TotalDivas"

