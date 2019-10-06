Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hell In a Cell Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

Our live coverage starts at 7pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Hell In a Cell for the RAW Women's Title

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Baron Corbin vs. Chad Gable

Lacey Evans vs. Natalya

The OC vs. The Viking Raiders and a mystery partner

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper