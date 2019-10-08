NY1 News traffic anchor and reporter Alyse Zwick announced tonight on social media that she has joined WWE to host This Week in WWE. She will be hosting the show with Scott Stanford.

Zwick shared the news on both her Twitter and official Facebook page.

In her Facebook post, she wrote, "??LIFE UPDATE: New gig...who dis??? BEYONDDDD thrilled to join the @wwe family!! Tune in to @wwenetwork !!'I'll be hosting 3 shows every week...2 with my/your "buddy...your pal" @scottstanford1 !! Day 1 was amaze in this new journey through the #WWE world! Thank you for welcoming me with such open arms. This Week in WWE...will air on Thursday nights on WWE Network. Hey Scott...lets gooooo!!!! ???? #MicDrop #ThisWeekInWWE #WWEExperience #WWEBottomLine #MondayNightRaw #SmackDownLive"

