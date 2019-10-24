- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

- Next Wednesday's episode of WWE Digital talk series "The Bump" could be an interesting one as the live in-studio guests will be Corey Graves and Carmella. Graves and Carmella have been dating for several months, but their relationship was made public on WWE TV last week with Tuesday's Total Divas episode. That Graves-Carmella storyline continued on this week's Total Divas episode, and the relationship will surely be discussed on The Bump.

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon joined more than 135 female WWE workers and Superstars from the company to their first-ever Women's Affinity Group event on Wednesday night.

She wrote, "Last night 135 female @WWE employees & Superstars attended the company's first-ever Women's Affinity Group, talking building your personal brand in today's workplace. I am so proud of this new initiative & to invest in these strong women who make #WWE great! @Landit #WomenOfWWE"

Stephanie tweeted these photos with Co-President Michelle Wilson, Liv Morgan, Dana Brooke, Charly Caruso, Nikki Cross and Mickie James.

Below is Stephanie's full tweet with photos, plus a congratulatory tweet from Landit, who works with companies to create similar events and had their Founder & CEO Lisa Skeete Tatum in attendance:

Congratulations to @WWE for the launch of your new Women's Affinity Group. We're excited to support your career development efforts. Welcome to Landit!

