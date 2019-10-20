Thanks to Conrad Delancey for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Rochester, New York:

* Ricochet defeated Andrade. After the match, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode laid out Ricochet. The Viking Raiders come out to make the save, leading to a match...

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders retained over Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

* Natalya defeated Lacey Evans by submission

* Cesaro defeated No Way Jose. After the match, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt attacked Jose for a big pop

Intermission

* Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder defeated Shelton Benjamin and Mojo Rawley

* Aleister Black defeated King Baron Corbin

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Braun Strowman. Strowman won by DQ due to interference from The OC. Braun was triple teamed until The Viking Raiders made the save again, leading to a match...

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders and Braun Strowman defeated The OC (WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) in the main event