Thanks to Gary Gates for the following WWE live event results from today's show in Brisbane, Australia:

* Daniel Bryan defeated Luke Harper

* WWE NXT Superstar Daniel Vidot cut a promo but Sami Zayn interrupted with heel heat from the locals. Vidot laid him out with a Samoan Drop into a big neckbreaker

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane retained over The IIconics and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat

* Buddy Murphy and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) defeated Randy Orton and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Ali

* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair

* Roman Reigns defeated Erick Rowan in a Street Fight. Luke Harper attacked Reigns during the match but Reigns took him out and then put Rowan through a table with a Spear to get the pin