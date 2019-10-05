The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mojo Rawley and No Way Jose make their entrances as Byron Saxton, Dio Maddin and Mickie James check in on commentary.

Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose

They lock up. Rawley backs Jose into the corner. They lock up again. Rawley slams Jose to the mat. Jose dropkicks Rawley in the corner. Jose strikes Rawley. Jose hits a hip toss on Rawley. Jose eventually hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Rawley. Jose pins Rawley for a two count. Jose runs towards Rawley in the corner. Rawley catches Jose and goes for an Alabama Slam. Jose turns it into a pin attempt for a two count. Rawley hits a Flap Jack on Jose to send him into the turnbuckles. Rawley connects with a running forearm to Jose in the corner. Rawley pins Jose for the win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

A recap from RAW is shown featuring The Miz TV segment with Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan, hosted by The Miz.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Sasha Banks defeating WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss.

SmackDown's 20th Anniversary Special is hyped.

Lucha House Party's Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado (accompanied by Kalisto) make their entrance. EC3 & Eric Young make their entrance.

Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado & Kalisto) vs. Eric Young & EC3

Young and Dorado lock up. Young drives his hip into Dorado. Young clubs the back of Dorado. Young strikes Dorado. Young locks in a wrist-lock, Dorado hits a snapmare to get out of it. Dorado hits an arm-drag. Dorado hits a Hurricanruna on Young. Dorado sweeps the legs of Young. Dorado hits a Standing Moonsault on Young. Dorado pins Young for a two count. Young eventually hits a scoop slam on Dorado. Young ascends the turnbuckles. Young goes for a Moonsault from off the top rope, Dorado rolls out of the way. EC3 is tagged in. Dorado hits an Ensiguri on EC3. Metalik rags in.

Metalik hits a cross-body on EC3 from off the top rope. Metalik ducks a clothesline attempt by EC3. Metalik kicks EC3 in the midsection. Metalik superkicks EC3. Metalik hits a bulldog on EC3. Metalik dropkicks EC3. Metalik goes for the pin on EC3. Young comes off the top turnbuckle with an elbow drop intended for Metalik, instead hitting EC3. Dorado ducks a cloth line attempt by Young. Dorado hits a back-handspring into a Stunner on Young. Dorado hits a Suicide Dive on Young as Metalik hits a Senton on EC3 at ringside. Metalik rolls EC3 back into the ring. Dorado tags in as Metalik goes to the top rope. Metalik hits an elbow drop from off the top rope on EC3. Dorado hits a Shooting Star Press on EC3. Dorado pins EC3 for the win.

Winner: Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado)

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Bobby Lashley making out with Lana with Rusev looking on from the ring before The Fiend Bray Wyatt attacked Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

