

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) make their entrance as Byron Saxton, Dio Madden and Mickie James check in on commentary. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder make their entrance.

The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Wilder kicks Hawkins in the midsection. Wilder clubs the back of Hawkins. Wilder uppercuts and chops Hawkins. Hawkins hits a scoop slam on Wilder. Hawkins drops an elbow on Wilder. Hawkins pins Wilder for a two count. Hawkins eventually hits a neck-breaker on Wilder. Hawkins hits a Michinoku Driver on Wilder. Dawson breaks a pinfall attempt by Hawkins on Wilder. Ryder runs towards Dawson, Dawson dumps him over the top rope and sends him to ringside. Hawkins kicks Dawson in the face. Hawkins rolls Wilder up for a two count. Hawkins locks in a headlock on Wilder. Dawson makes the blind tag as Wilder sends Hawkins to the ropes. Wilder & Dawson hit their Shatter Machine finisher on Hawkins. Dawson pins Hawkins for the win.

Winners: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

Highlights are shown of the SmackDown 20th Anniversary Special on Fox.

A video package is shown highlighting Brock Lesnar defeating Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship on SmackDown before being confronted by Cain Velasquez.

A video package from RAW is shown featuring the brawl between Rusev and Randy Orton & King Corbin after Bobby Lashley was revealed to be at Rusev's house with Lana.

Highlights are shown from Hell In A Cell.

Cedric Alexander and Cesaro make their entrances.

Cedric Alexander vs. Cesaro

They lock up. Cesaro locks in a headlock. Alexander fights out of it. Alexander takes Cesaro to the mat with a headlock takeover. Cesaro strikes and uppercuts Alexander. Alexander hits a modified head-scissors on Cesaro. Alexander rolls Cesaro up for a one count. Cesaro eventually connects with a boot to Alexander. Cesaro pins Alexander for a two count. Cesaro kicks Alexander. Cesaro lifts Alexander on to his shoulder with a waist-lock, Alexander fights out of it. Alexander Connors with a forearm to the face of Cesaro. Cesaro uppercuts Alexander. Alexander ducks a clothesline attempt by Cesaro. Alexander hits a back-handspring into an Ensiguri on Cesaro. Alexander hits his Lumbar Check finisher on Cesaro. Alexander pins Cesaro for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the confrontation between Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury.



