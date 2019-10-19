The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mojo Rawley makes his entrance as Byron Saxton, Dio Madden and Mickie James check in on commentary. Zack Ryder makes his entrance. Curt Hawkins walks out with Ryder briefly before heading backstage.

Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder

They lock up. Rawley drives his hip into Ryder's midsection. Rawley slams Ryder's head off the top turnbuckle. Rawley sends Ryder into the corner. Ryder hits a modified face-buster on Rawley. Rawley eventually goes for an Alabama Slam, Ryder reverses it into a pin attempt for a two count. Rawley gets Ryder up into a Fireman's Carry position, Ryder gets out of it and rolls Rawley up for another two count. Ryder hits an Inverted STO on Rawley. Ryder pins Rawley for a two count. Rawley connects with a running forearm to Ryder in the corner. Rawley hits an Alabama Slam on Ryder. Rawley pins Ryder for the win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the confrontation between Cain Velasquez and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Bayley defeating Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan make their entrances.

Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan

They lock up. Brooke locks in a headlock, Logan counters with a waist-lock to take Brooke to the mat. Logan locks in a headlock, Brooke reverses it into another headlock of her own. Logan sends Brooke to the ropes. Brooke hits a hip toss on Logan. Brooke eventually hits an Ensiguri on Logan. Brooke hits a Twisted Splash on Logan. Brooke pins Logan for a two count. Brooke sends Logan to the corner. Brooke hits a back-handspring elbow strike on Logan. Logan head-butts Brooke. Logan dropkicks Brooke out of the ring. Logan rolls Brooke back into the ring. Brooke rolls Logan up for a two count. Brooke goes to the second rope, Logan pulls her off. Logan locks in a modified Cloverleaf on Brooke. Brooke taps out.

Winner: Sarah Logan

A recap of the contract signing segment from RAW is shown featuring Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Universal Champion Seth Rollins burning down Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House.



