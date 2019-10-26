

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mojo Rawley makes his entrance as Byron Saxton, Dio Madden and Mickie James check in on commentary.

No Way Jose makes his entrance. Rawley grabs a microphone and calls for the production team to cut the music. Rawley talks about his problem not being with Jose but with his Conga Line, specifically the one dressed as a cheeseburger. Rawley calls him a follower. Rawley questions why the Conga Line chooses to follow Jose. A cheeseburger chant breaks out. Rawley says that they need a real leader, they need Mojo Rawley. Rawley talks about being a world class athlete and having played in the NFL and earning an MBA at 21 years old. Rawley questions if the fans and Conga Line know what an MBA is. Rawley calls Jose a failure and slaps him.

Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose

Jose strikes Rawley. Jose clotheslines Rawley. Jose strikes Rawley several times in the corner. Jose hits an arm-drag on Rawley. Rawley rolls out of the ring. Jose hits a splash over the top rope onto Rawley at ringside. Jose rolls Rawley back into the ring before ascending the turnbuckles. Jose hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Rawley. Jose pins Rawley for a two count. Jose gets Rawley up into a Fireman's Carry position, Rawley gets out of it. Rawley hits a shoulder block on Jose. Rawley connects with a running forearm to Jose in the corner. Rawley pins Jose for the three count.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

Rawley grabs a microphone after the match. Rawley confronts the Conga Line at ringside. Rawley says that they need a real leader, let's go. Rawley clotheslines the Conga Line member dressed as a cheeseburger before hitting an Alabama Slam on him as well into the ringside barrier. Rawley orders the Conga Line to the back as he shouts party time.

Highlights are shown of SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley's recent heel turn.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring The Miz's Miz TV segment with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeating The O.C. (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows).

Natalya and Sarah Logan make their entrances.

Natalya vs. Sarah Logan

They lock up. Natalya takes Logan to the mat with a headlock takeover. Logan locks in a headlock, Natalya sends her to the ropes. Logan hits a shoulder block on Natalya. Natalya eventually hits a clothesline on Logan. Natalya strikes Logan several times. Logan kicks Natalya in the face. Logan hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Natalya. Logan pins Natalya for a two count. Logan goes for a Suplex, Natalya reverses it into a roll up for a two count. Logan connects s with a running knee strike to Natalya. Logan runs towards Natalya in the corner, Natalya move out of the way. Natalya locks in a Sharpshooter on Logan. Logan taps out.

Winner: Natalya

Highlights are shown of the feud between Bray Wyatt and Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Cain Velasquez assaulting Shelton Benjamin after Benjamin's verbal exchange with Rey Mysterio.



