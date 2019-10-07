Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, CA.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Rusev vs. Randy Orton in the opening match

* Boxer Tyson Fury will have a live mic to address Braun Strowman

* The Viking Raiders face RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a non-title match

* Natalya vs. Lacey Evans in a Last Woman Standing match

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane

* Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch appear on MizTV