Tonight's show comes from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with the usual video package.

- We're live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri as the pyro goes off. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He's joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler Dio Maddin. They hype tonight's show.

Kairi Sane vs. Becky Lynch

We go right to the stage and out comes Paige. She says she's proud to play just a small part in the success of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors. Paige goes on and introduces Asuka and Kairi Sane. Paige marches to the ring with the champs. We get a look at how The Kabuki Warriors recently defeated Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Paige takes the mic and talks about how she introduced The Kabuki Warriors together 6 months ago. She goes over their individual highlights and says this could have back-fired but she's so happy they gelled together and now stand in front of everyone as the champions. Asuka snatches the mic from Paige out of nowhere. Asuka says something in Japanese. Paige takes the mic back and says wait a second, it's her time. Sane snatches the mic says something, then laughs. Paige goes for the mic but it ends up on the mat. Asuka spits her green mist in Paige's face and she screams out for help. Fans boo. Trainers assist Paige as she screams for water, saying she can't see. Fans boo the champs as they stand tall in the ring. Asuka comes to the floor and stares Paige down as a referee tries to hold her back. The music interrupts and out comes RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Lynch hits the ring and tackles Sane, unloading on her with trikes. Lynch kicks Sane out of the ring as she rolls and fans chant for her. Lynch finally rushes to the floor and fights off Asuka and Sane at the same time. The numbers game catches up but Lynch still fights them off. Lynch tosses Asuka over the barrier into the crowd. Sane and Becky bring it in the ring now. Sane rolls to the floor as Lynch stands tall. We go to commercial.