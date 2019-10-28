- Merchandise for "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt continues to fly off the shelves. As seen above, WWE Shop just released 1,000 of the new "Wyatt Gym Box" collector's item but they are close to being sold out already. The small sizes have sold out, but M-3XL are still available. The $49.99 box comes with a t-shirt for Huskus The Pig Boy, a signed Fiend image from SummerSlam, a gym kit (sweatbands, water bottle, fanny pack), Bray and Huskus stuffed toys, a poster, and cut-out figures for the box that doubles as a gym display.

We noted back in August that the similar Firefly Fun House collector's box sold out in less than three hours.

- Former WWE United States Champion MVP turns 46 years old today while 2004 WWE Diva Search winner Christy Hemme turns 39, and wrestling legend Les Thatcher turns 79. Also, today would have been the 68th birthday of second generation legend "Iron" Mike Sharpe.

- There's been a lot of speculation on Matt Hardy's WWE future and if we will see the return of his "Broken Brilliance" in the storylines. We could get an update on what's next this Wednesday as Hardy is scheduled to be a guest on WWE's The Bump studio show at 10am ET. Hardy will be calling in live from The Hardy Compound in North Carolina.

As seen below, Hardy released an in-character video noting that he will be bringing his "Woken Wisdom" and "Broken Brilliance" to The Bump.

He captioned the video with, "Wednesday at 10 Ante Meridiem, I shall MATERIALIZE on @WWETheBump. #WWETheBump"