Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite coverage.

NXT will air live on the USA Network from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida with their season premiere, while AEW will air their first-ever TNT TV show from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Below are the line-ups for both shows:

AEW Dynamite:

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* Adam Page vs. PAC

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz

NXT:

* Johnny Gargano vs. Shane Thorne

* The Velveteen Dream hosts "The Velveteen Dream Experience" segment

* NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against Matt Riddle

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defends against Candice LeRae

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defend against The Street Profits with rapper Wale

Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET and stay tuned throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows.