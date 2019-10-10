- Killian Dain made his presence known on this week's WWE NXT episode after Cameron Grimes' quick win over Boa. Grimes escaped the ring before Dain could get him, but Dain did destroy Boa. There's no word yet on where WWE is headed with this new storyline for Dain, who recently feuded with Matt Riddle. Above is video from this week's angle with Dain, and the latest squash win for Grimes.

- We noted before how WWE was teasing that this week's NXT episode would see the announcement of a new #1 contender for NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. That did not happen but Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai in singles action while Rhea Ripley defeated Aliyah. They both made it clear that they are coming for Baszler's title, but Belair warned that Ripley has to go through her first.

WWE issued a post-NXT poll asking fans who they would rather see face Baszler. As of this writing, 81% voted for Ripley while the other 19% voted for Belair.

- WWE did not announce an overrun for this week's NXT episode ahead of time but the show did run past 10pm ET as WWE UK Champion WALTER defeated Kushida in the non-title main event. The show ended at around 10:10pm.

This was Kushida's first TV singles loss since debuting back in April. NXT once again went off the air on the USA Network with Imperium (WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) standing tall on the stage.

