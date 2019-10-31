Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, believed to be storylines:

* Dakota Kai had to have her eyes flushed after taking the green mist from WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, and she was having trouble with her vision after the show. Kai also suffered a knee hyper-extension and her status is "questionable" at this point

* NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly suffered a bruised eye during the non-title main event, which saw he and Bobby Fish defeat Matt Riddle and Keith Lee. The injury is not considered to be serious

