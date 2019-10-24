Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following NXT injuries were announced in this week's Injury Report:

* Johnny Gargano was taken to a local medical facility following the heel turn attack by Finn Balor, and he reportedly underwent a CT scan to rule out any head trauma and spinal injuries. Gargano is not currently medically cleared to compete

* Cameron Grimes suffered a left hip pointer in his loss to Matt Riddle. The injury will require further medical evaluation and Grimes is listed as "day to day" but should be good to go for next Wednesday's NXT match with Tyler Bate

Stay tuned for updates on Gargano and Grimes.