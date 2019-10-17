Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this weeks' NXT episode, believed to be for the storylines for the most part:

* The Velveteen Dream is not medically cleared to compete with undisclosed injuries from the backstage attack by The Undisputed Era

* Boa re-aggravated his rib injury and suffered a neck injury during the loss to Killian Dain

* Both of Tegan Nox's surgically-repaired knees were checked out and were OK following her return match win over Taynara Conti

* Keith Lee suffered a lower back injury during the No Contest with Dominik Dijakovic and is listed as "day to day" on the status list. Lee is still scheduled for the NXT North American Title Triple Threat next Wednesday with Dijakovic and champion Roderick Strong

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report.