Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Cocoa, Florida:
* Isaiah Scott defeated Raul Mendoza
* Ridge Holland defeated Tehuti Miles
* Kayden Carter and Bianca Belair defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne
* Bronson Reed defeated Kassius Ohno
* Mia Yim defeated Taynara Conti
* Dexter Lumis defeated Jeet Rama
* Rocky defeated Boa
* Catalina Garcia vs. Santana Garrett ended when Rhea Ripley interfered and laid Garcia out. Ripley cut a promo on how she plans to take the NXT Women's Title from Shayna Baszler
* The Forgotten Sons defeated The Outliers and Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar in a Triple Threat Elimination Tag Team match