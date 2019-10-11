Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Cocoa, Florida:

* Isaiah Scott defeated Raul Mendoza

* Ridge Holland defeated Tehuti Miles

* Kayden Carter and Bianca Belair defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne

* Bronson Reed defeated Kassius Ohno

* Mia Yim defeated Taynara Conti

* Dexter Lumis defeated Jeet Rama

* Rocky defeated Boa

* Catalina Garcia vs. Santana Garrett ended when Rhea Ripley interfered and laid Garcia out. Ripley cut a promo on how she plans to take the NXT Women's Title from Shayna Baszler

* The Forgotten Sons defeated The Outliers and Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar in a Triple Threat Elimination Tag Team match