Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Coral Gables, Florida:

* Fandango defeated Kona Reeves

* Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai defeated Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke

* Isaiah Scott defeated Shane Thorne

* Keith Lee defeated Dominik Dijakovic

* Pete Dunne defeated Damian Priest

* Matt Riddle defeated Angel Garza

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Candice LeRae

* The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) defeated The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake, Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler)