Thanks to Shaquil Smith for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Portland, Oregon:

* Breezango defeated The Outliers

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Bronson Reed

* Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox defeated Vanessa Borne and Aliyah

* Damian Priest defeated Pete Dunne

* NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly retained over The Street Profits

* Kassius Ohno defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. After the match, Ohno issued a challenge...

* Finn Balor defeated Kassius Ohno in a quick match

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Candice LeRae

* NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong retained over Matt Riddle. After the match, The Undisputed Era tried to attack but The Street Profits made the save.

Good show but no appearances by NXT Champion Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and some of the other familiar faces