Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Ft. Pierce, Florida:

* Angel Garza defeated Elliott Sexton

* Jessi Kamea defeated MJ Jenkins

* Kona Reeves dedeated Denzel DeJournette

* Boa, Jeet Rama, Raul Mendoza defeated Rocky, Ridge Holland, Dexter Lumis

* Mansoor defeated Austin Theory

* Marina Shafir defeated Taynara Conti

* Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh defeated Rik Bugez and Nick Ogarelli

* Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair ended in a No Contest after a big brawl broke out, separated by others from the locker room

* The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler) defeated Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner)