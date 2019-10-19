Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Ft. Pierce, Florida:
* Angel Garza defeated Elliott Sexton
* Jessi Kamea defeated MJ Jenkins
* Kona Reeves dedeated Denzel DeJournette
* Boa, Jeet Rama, Raul Mendoza defeated Rocky, Ridge Holland, Dexter Lumis
* Mansoor defeated Austin Theory
* Marina Shafir defeated Taynara Conti
* Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh defeated Rik Bugez and Nick Ogarelli
* Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair ended in a No Contest after a big brawl broke out, separated by others from the locker room
* The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler) defeated Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner)