Thanks to Reid Neely for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Seattle, Washington:

* Breezango defeated The Outliers

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Isaiah Scott

* Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne

* Kassius Ohno defeated Bronson Reed

* Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno. This was a quick win due to Ohno calling anyone out from the back after his first match

* Damian Priest defeated Pete Dunne

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Dakota Kai

* Finn Balor and The Street Profits defeated The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish)