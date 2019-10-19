Thanks to Reid Neely for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Seattle, Washington:
* Breezango defeated The Outliers
* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Isaiah Scott
* Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne
* Kassius Ohno defeated Bronson Reed
* Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno. This was a quick win due to Ohno calling anyone out from the back after his first match
* Damian Priest defeated Pete Dunne
* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Dakota Kai
* Finn Balor and The Street Profits defeated The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish)