The live results for tonight's show in Trenton, New Jersey are according to PWInsider:
* Aleister Black defeated Cesaro
* Ricochet defeated Andrade (with Zelina Vega)
* Braun Strowman defeated King Corbin
* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Natalya and Lacey Evans (Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title)
* No Way Jose defeated Mojo Rawley
* Viking Raiders (c) defeated OC, Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler (Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles)
* Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend ended in a DQ after The Fiend gave the referee the mandible claw (WWE Universal Title Match)
The Man in fine form tonight #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/sh2uE3loBu— ???????? ???????? ?????????????????? (@topbunrollins) October 20, 2019
Stomp at #WWETrenton #SethRollins— Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) October 20, 2019
??: @kimberlasskick pic.twitter.com/3w1l41h3st
happy freakin halloween #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/t2QZQ8M7SA— padya ?? (@padya307) October 20, 2019