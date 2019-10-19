The live results for tonight's show in Trenton, New Jersey are according to PWInsider:

* Aleister Black defeated Cesaro

* Ricochet defeated Andrade (with Zelina Vega)

* Braun Strowman defeated King Corbin

* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Natalya and Lacey Evans (Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title)

* No Way Jose defeated Mojo Rawley

* Viking Raiders (c) defeated OC, Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler (Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles)

* Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend ended in a DQ after The Fiend gave the referee the mandible claw (WWE Universal Title Match)