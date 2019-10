Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Daytona Beach, Florida:

* Raul Mendoza defeated Cal Bloom

* Santana Garrett defeated Catalina Garcia

* Ridge Holland defeated Boa

* Jeet Rama cut a promo but was interrupted by Imperium. They told him to find a partner for later

* Arturo Ruas defeated Tehuti Miles

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh

* Killian Dain defeated Elliott Sexton

* Kona Reeves defeated Aleksandar Jaksic

* Mia Yim, Kayden Carter and Jessi Kamea defeated Io Shirai, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo

* Keith Lee and Jeet Rama defeated Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel