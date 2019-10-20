Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Vancouver, British Columbia:
* Breezango defeated The Outliers
* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Bronson Reed
* Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne
* Damian Priest defeated Pete Dunne
* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish retained over The Street Profits
* Kassius Ohno defeated Isaiah Scott
* Finn Balor defeated Kassius Ohno. Like on Friday night, this match happened because Ohno sort of issued a challenge after beating Scott. Balor quickly won
* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Candice LeRae
* NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong retained over Matt Riddle