Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Vancouver, British Columbia:

* Breezango defeated The Outliers

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Bronson Reed

* Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne

* Damian Priest defeated Pete Dunne

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish retained over The Street Profits

* Kassius Ohno defeated Isaiah Scott

* Finn Balor defeated Kassius Ohno. Like on Friday night, this match happened because Ohno sort of issued a challenge after beating Scott. Balor quickly won

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Candice LeRae

* NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong retained over Matt Riddle